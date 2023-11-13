Several fire crews battled a huge fire at a listed Victorian building.

The fire happened at the old Trowse Pumping Station in Norwich on Sunday night.

Photos posted on X, formerly Twitter, show flames from the roof of the derelict building.

Norfolk Fire Service was called to Bracondale at 9pm, with crews attending from North Earlham, Carrow, Hethersett, North Earlham, Great Yarmouth and Fakenham.

Just last month in October, another derelict building in Norwich - St Andrew's Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew - went up in flames. It was believed to have been started deliberately.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know