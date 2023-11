A husband has been charged with his wife's murder after she was found dead.

The body of Sian Hammond, 46, was discovered at a house in Prime's Corner in Histon in Cambridgeshire on 30 October.

Her husband, Robert Hammond was arrested on Friday.

The 47-year-old, of Prime's Corner, has now been charged with her murder.

He was held in custody and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.