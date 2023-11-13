A man and a woman in their 70s have been killed in a two-car crash in Northamptonshire.

The crash happened at about 9.20pm on Friday, when a red Kia Ceed and a white Citroen C1 collided on the A14 at Titchmarsh.

The driver of the Kia - a man in his 70s - and the front-seat passenger, a woman in her 70s, both died at the scene.

The driver of the Citroen – a man in his 30s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

