Proposals for a county's fourth acting fire chief in a year have sparked an angry backlash over her lack of experience - just months after a previous appointee quit over the same concerns.

The Fire Brigades Union has criticised the choice of Nikki Watson - who is the preferred candidate of Northamptonshire’s Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold - because she does not have the "necessary experience".

The union called the suggestion "insulting and dangerous", having also objected to an interim predecessor appointed by Mr Mold in the summer, who lasted just 10 days before quitting.

If appointed, Ms Watson would be the fourth person to have taken on chief fire officer duties within a year in Northamptonshire.

Ms Watson, a recently retired deputy chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police, has 36 years' experience in policing but has not worked as a firefighter.

The criticism comes following Mr Mold's controversial appointment in July of interim chief fire officer Nicci Marzec to succeed Mark Jones, who stepped down from the role earlier in the month.

She resigned after 10 days following public outcry at her lack of operational firefighting experience and speculation about her friendship with Mr Mold.

She was succeeded as interim chief fire officer by Simon Tuhill, who had been deputy, on 18 July.

Ms Watson has a 36-year career in policing and was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However the Fire Brigade Union have accused Mr Mold of "trying to take the fire service back 100 years to the failed model of police fire brigades".

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: "Every decision he takes seems to further confirm his lack of competence to oversee the fire and rescue service.

"His insistence on promoting unqualified senior managers is untenable and endangers public safety.

“Firefighting is a humanitarian profession, entirely different to policing.

"To do their jobs effectively, firefighters must command the respect of communities, and appointing police to lead the fire and rescue service undermines public trust."

Nicci Marzec stepped down as Northamptonshire's chief fire officer following speculation about her friendship with Stephen Mold. Credit: Northamptonshire PFCC

Adam Taylor of the FBU's East Midlands branch raised concerns about Ms Watson's "practical experience" when it comes to firefighters.

“We need our chief fire officer to have practical experience of keeping firefighters and the public safe when responding to fires, floods and other callouts.

“The fire service is entirely separate from the police force and must not treated as an afterthought."

"In July, Mold appointed an interim chief fire officer with no operational experience, who was forced to resign after two weeks. Firefighters and the public are already furious that he has been able to act with impunity.

"This is more than insulting – it is dangerous.

“It’s clear that this chaos will continue until we can take the power out of the hands of one unaccountable individual and give it back to a democratic fire authority.” The appointment is now subject to the outcome of a police, fire and crime panel confirmation hearing that will take place in December.

Mr Mold said he was "confident" Ms Watson had the "skills and qualities to take the service into the future".

“Nikki’s commitment to public service shone out, and the interviewers were extremely impressed by her enthusiasm for leading Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and making a difference to the people of this county.

Mr Mold was elected police and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire in May 2016 and in January 2019 took oversight of the county's fire service, to become the police, fire and crime commissioner.

Ms Watson said: “Throughout my career I have worked hard to make a difference to people and communities, and I am committed to doing my best for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and for the county as a whole.

“I am looking forward to working alongside the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, my colleagues and our local communities, and supporting the firefighters and staff, who are so passionate about the work they do, for the people of Northamptonshire.”