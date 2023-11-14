Play Brightcove video

Andrea and Simon Brady spoke to ITV News Anglia's Sophie Wiggins

The parents of a woman who died after doctors failed to spot her life-threatening cancer during lockdown say they are disappointed moves to change the law in her name seem to have stalled.

Jessica Brady, 27, had fought to get a face-to-face GP appointment during the pandemic but was told her symptoms were "nothing serious" after repeated virtual appointments, her parents said.

Their petition to change the law has amassed more than 300,000 signatures since their daughter died in December 2020 - and was even backed by the Department for Health.

But Andrea and Simon Brady say the lack of progress in getting Jess's Law - which they say would improve chances of early diagnosis - on the statute books has frustrated them.

They have had monthly meetings with the Department of Health and had had support from former health secretary Steve Barclay - who on Monday lost his cabinet job - but are growing frustrated.

"We believe as humans people in government do want to see change. However, the devastating truth is that nothing has changed," said Mrs Brady of Hertford in Hertfordshire.

"During that time we don't know how many more Jesses there have been. And it can't go on."

The Department for Health said discussions with the family were continuing and that £240m of funding to improve technology in GP surgeries would make it easier for patients to contact them.

Simon and Andrea Brady with a photo of their daughter Jessica. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Miss Brady died on 20 December 2020, three weeks after she was privately diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. At the time she was living in Stevenage with her boyfriend and working as an aerospace engineer for Airbus.

Her family said she had contacted her GP more than 20 times over five months, over symptoms ranging from abdominal pain to a cough so bad it made her vomit.

Her parents' petition is calling for a new law that would see cases escalated after a third visit to the GP.

Mrs Brady said: “So many young people, in particular, present to the GP on more than half a dozen occasions before a diagnosis of cancer is made.

"I think it was one of the reasons that prompted us with just this law, because it was horrible for her.

"As a mother, it's the worst thing you think that you never, ever, ever expect to hear."

Jessica Brady spoke in her final weeks about wanting to help others, said her parents. Credit: Family photo

Mr and Mrs Brady have also set up the Jessica Brady Cedar charity, which will fund training materials for doctors.

Mrs Brady added: "We want GPs to feel supported by Jess’s Law. We want to bring about positive change.

"And I think the most important thing is that the GPs feels empowered to have the time to listen and to have the time to rethink and to change their minds and say: 'Let's just check this out. This doesn't seem to be right.'"

In her final three weeks, Miss Brady told her parents that she wanted to change things for others - a memory that inspires them.

“The morning of her funeral, the satellite she'd been working on, it was inscribed with: 'Thank you, Jess,' said Mrs Brady.

"Which was a beautiful tribute to her. She was an amazing person that had such a lot to live for, and she deserves so much more."

A spokesman for the Department of Health said: "O ur sympathies remain with Jessica’s parents, Andrea and Simon, and all her family and friends following her tragic death.

“It is clear opportunities to diagnose Jessica sooner were missed and the secretary of state has met her parents on two occasions to discuss how to prevent similar tragedies happening in future. Further discussions are continuing between the family and department.

“We are making it easier for patients to see their GP in person and in September there were 135,000 more appointments per working day compared to a year ago.

"We also recently announced £240m of funding to improve technology in GP surgeries to make it easier for patients to contact them and we have more than 2,000 additional doctors and 31,000 extra staff than in 2019."

