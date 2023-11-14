A man who was attacked near a pub has died after being taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries after the incident in Bridge Street, Loddon, Norfolk - near the King's Head pub - on Friday night.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died on Monday.

Five men, all in their 20s, were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of assault. They were released on bail after being questioned.

A sixth suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested on Sunday. He has also been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Sam Pontin said: “Enquiries have been carried out at the scene over the weekend and a number of witnesses spoken to.

"These enquiries continue in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular the events leading up to it.

“We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community and that’s why we’d ask anyone with relevant information that hasn’t yet come forward to make contact with us."

Anyone information is asked to get in touch with police. Norfolk Constabulary have a Major Incident reporting website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know