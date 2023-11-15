Police searching for a man who has been missing since the end of October say they have found a body.

The body of a man was discovered in the water at Sandpiper's Way, King's Lynn in the afternoon of Wednesday 15 November.

Police had been searching for Robert Mcadam, 28, who was last seen in the early hours of 28 October.

Norfolk Police had used dog and drone units in the search.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, police said.

T he family of Robert McAdam have been informed and a file is being prepared by the coroner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...