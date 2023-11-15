Cash machine stolen from Soham Londis store in morning ram-raid
A cash machine has been stolen after thieves ram-raided a convenience shop with a JCB teleporter in the early hours.
The theft of the ATM from the front of the Londis on Hall Street, Soham, happened just after 2am on Wednesday, November 15, according to Cambridgeshire Police.
A member of the public called the police and reported a group of people were targeting the store.
The offenders drove off with the cash machine on a flatbed van which has since been recovered.
Police officers remain on the scene at the shop while investigations continue.
Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference 35/85145/23.
