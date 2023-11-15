A cash machine has been stolen after thieves ram-raided a convenience shop with a JCB teleporter in the early hours.

The theft of the ATM from the front of the Londis on Hall Street, Soham, happened just after 2am on Wednesday, November 15 , according to Cambridgeshire Police.

A member of the public called the police and reported a group of people were targeting the store.

The offenders drove off with the cash machine on a flatbed van which has since been recovered.

Police officers remain on the scene at the shop while investigations continue.

Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference 35/85145/23.

