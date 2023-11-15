A Center Parcs worker who was hit by an electric off-road buggy while riding a bike died from a traumatic skull fracture, an inquest has heard.

Penny Bulpitt, 67, who was a supervisor at the Woburn Forest resort in Bedfordshire, was hit by a Yamaha UTV being driven by a colleague at 12.10pm on 22 September.

The grandmother from Luton was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance, but died the following day.

At the inquest opening in Ampthill on Wednesday, coroner's officer Natalie Shirran said: “She suffered significant head trauma and was airlifted to hospital and sadly passed away the following day."

The cause of death was given as severe traumatic skull fracture and brain injuries.

The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of a police investigation.

In a tribute following her death, Ms Bulpitt's family said: “She was loved by everyone who knew her.”

At the time of her death, Bedfordshire Police's Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “We know that Friday was a changeover day so the site would have been busy and we would encourage anyone who was on the site at the time, and particularly in the Pine area, to come forward with any they may have witnessed.”

Meanwhile, Center Parcs said it was "deeply saddened" by Ms Bulpitt's death and was offering support to her family and colleagues.

