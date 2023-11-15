A man has been convicted of murder after stabbing another man to death in Suffolk last year.

Oskars Kantors, 29, stabbed Agris Leigavnieks to death in Leiston after believing he was having an affair with his girlfriend.

Emergency services were called to an address at Old School Close on Monday 17 October following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Agris Leigavnieks, 41, of Old School Close was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

The court heard how Agris Leigavnieks was found by his housemates on the floor of his bedroom barely breathing.

Meanwhile, following an altercation at home with his girlfriend, Kantors had gone round to a neighbour’s house, telling them he had stabbed Mr Leigavnieks.

Kantors had been drinking alcohol throughout the day and admitted wanting to put Mr Leigavnieks "in hospital", but did not intend to kill him.

He also said he was an alcoholic, claiming he was of diminished responsibility when he attacked Mr Leigavnieks.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Credit: ITV News

Oskars Kantors was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court following a trial lasting more than two weeks.

He had also been charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm against two other victims, which he had previously admitted.

He has been remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing due to be held at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 17 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...