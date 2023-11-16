A body has been pulled from a river, just hours after a man in his 80s was reported missing.

Officers found the body in the River Deben in Suffolk, near Glevering Bridge in Wickham Market, at about 12.55pm on Thursday.

Police, fire and ambulance crew were called by but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought the body found was of a man in his 80s who was reported as missing on Thursday morning, said police.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

The man's family have been told and a file would be prepared for the coroner, added police.

