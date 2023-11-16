The family of a man who died after an assault near a pub have described him as a "kind, happy and selfless man" who lived life to the fullest.

Neil McGibbon was assaulted in Loddon in Norfolk on Friday and died on Monday.

Six men have been arrested and bailed since the attack, which happened in Bridge Street near the King's Head pub at about 9.30pm.

In a tribute released through police, his family said: “Neil was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend.

"He was a proud Scotsman and Celtic fan who played a hugely influential role in his son’s life; who shared his father’s love of football and golf.

"He had an extraordinarily large circle of friends and family in England, Scotland and overseas, and was universally loved by all.

"Neil was a kind, happy, and selfless man, who always did everything he could to help others and lived his life to the fullest."

Adding they were "heartbroken by his loss", his family asked for privacy and for anyone with information to help police.

Five men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of assault and questioned at Wymondham police investigation centre. They were bailed until 7 February, 2024.

A sixth suspect, a man aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of assault on Sunday, questioned and bailed until 5 February 2024.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

