A teenager died at Center Parcs when he crashed into a bollard on his skateboard, an inquest has heard.

Alfie Richley, 17, was on holiday with his family at the Woburn Forest Resort in Bedfordshire and skateboarding on a path at 3.50pm on 26 October.

He fell into the bollard and at the opening of his inquest on Thursday, coroner's officer Ben Horrell said: “He sustained traumatic injuries to the abdomen. He was taken to Bedford South Wing Hospital.

"The injury proved fatal and he died the same day."

A post-mortem examination by pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow found that his cause of death was traumatic abdominal injuries.

Bedfordshire senior coroner Emma Whitting said a pre-inquest review would be held on 21 February 2024.

