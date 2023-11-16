--- VIDEO HERE ---

ITV Anglia reporter Ravneet Nandra caught up with the Wellingborough calendar girls over a bit of golf:

Members of Wellingborough Golf Club had laid bare for a topless calendar, all in aid of charity.

The women have been inspired by Rylstone Women's Institute, whose naked project was turned into hit film Calendar Girls.

They are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for Breast Friends.

Rachel Owen, the lady vice-captain of the club, said: "It was very liberating actually, we had a giggle.

"It was a no-brainer really. We've got a good group of ladies here that would get involved and embrace it for a very worthwhile charity so we just cracked on and did it.

It's a subject close to Liz Palmer's heart.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago when doctors found five lumps.

She was the only calendar girl who had breast cancer and said: "It was a bitterly cold February day. We stood out there for half an hour but it was all fun.

"It didn't bother me at all because you've really got no inhibitions after you've had breast cancer.

The group are hoping to raise £5,000 for local Northamptonshire charity, Breast Friends.

It aims to promote preventive measures and to be a peer group for people undergoing breast cancer treatment and aftercare in Northamptonshire and the surrounding regions.

Philippa Plater, Trustee of Breast Friends said: "The only way we know if our breasts are different is to know what they're like normally.

"The encouragement from us as a charity is for women to attend mammograms once they're old enough but before that and during their mammogram age is to check themselves.

"It's very important that you check for any differences and report those to the GP.