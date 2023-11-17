Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 16 November 2023.

Anglia Late Edition discusses the collapse of the Government's Rwanda immigration plan after the Supreme Court ruled it was unlawful.

Also up for discussion is the return of David Cameron as foreign secretary, and if this is a popular move for voters in the East.

Our guests then look ahead to next week's Autumn Statement and if there will be any relief for those struggling with the cost of living.

Anglia Late Edition's guests are James Wild MP, for the Conservative, Alistair Strathern MP for Labour and Cllr Pippa Heylings for the Liberal Democrats.