A man has died in a crash between two cars and a lorry that is expected to keep a major road closed for much of Friday.

Police were called to the crash on the A428 at Croxton in Cambridgeshire at about 6.40am on Friday.

The driver of one of the cars, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the road was likely to remain closed "for some time" while recovery of the vehicles took place.

Det Con Fay Millen said: “A man has tragically lost his life in this collision and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, or either vehicle prior to it, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police through the force website or call 101 using the reference CC-17112023-0058.

