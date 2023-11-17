Murder investigators have arrested a man on suspicion of abduction and murder after a woman's body was found in a car park.

The unidentified body was discovered between Roe Green and Wallington, Hertfordshire, around 8pm on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man from Luton is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of abduction and murder.

As part of the investigation, officers have released a picture of a white Ford Fiesta with blue stripes, with a registration ending in DXU.

Anyone who saw the vehicle in the Cat Ditch Road area between 6pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “We are working hard to identify the woman and trace her family who will be supported by our specially trained officers.

“As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who saw the pictured vehicle in the Cat Ditch Road area. Please take a look at the image and get in touch if you saw it.

“We believe there a few vehicles of this type in the local area and so I would like to stress that we know the owner of this particular vehicle.

“I particularly want to ask anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam to check their footage and get in touch if you spot the vehicle."

