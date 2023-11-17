A drug dealer who was on the UK's most-wanted list before being dramatically arrested in Bulgaria has been jailed for 10 years.

Benjamin Macann, 34, from Dereham, Norfolk, brought large amounts of cocaine into the county between April 2020 and January 2021, then spent two years on the run.

He was placed on the UK's Most Wanted list by the National Crime Agency and Crimestoppers in January 2022, among 12 fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain.

He was arrested in Bulgaria and on Friday, Macann, formerly of Halfpenny Lane, Beetley, was sentenced to 10 years in jail having previously admitted to the supply of cocaine.

The drug dealer engraved distinctive logos onto the drugs he distributed. Credit: Norfolk Police

Det Sgt Eddie Hammond of the Norfolk and Suffolk serious organised crime unit said: “Macann played a major role in an organised crime group responsible for the purchase, collection, and delivery of commercial quantities of cocaine into Norfolk.

“He left the UK and made significant attempts to evade arrest from the authorities but was tracked down and bought back to face justice."

Macann was arrested in a shopping mall car park in the southern city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in June 2022, and brought back to the UK.

At the time, he had a fake passport and a genuine passport in someone else's name.

Messages recovered by investigators detailed numerous instances where he conspired to supply cocaine, negotiated prices, and shared pictures of cocaine blocks featuring an identifiable stamp.

Benjamin Macann. Credit: NCA

One deal involving a drop in Blofield, Norfolk, was said to be worth £155,000.

His co-accused Dean Enifer and Peter McKenna were arrested in January 2021.

Enifer was jailed for eight years and three months and McKenna was jailed for seven years and 10 months in August 2021.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know