A thief who stabbed a security guard and bit a police officer, leaving him suffering traumatic flashbacks, has been jailed.

Ben Noonan, 31, stole more than £400 worth of goods from a shop in Bedford town centre on 17 April.

When a security guard tried to detain him, Noonan stabbed him in the hand and arm with a small sharp object, then fled.

On 16 May he punched a police community support officer in the face multiple times when attempting to run away from him in Becket Court.

He was found and held by officers for the assault, but bit one of them on the hand and spat at the officer as he was trying to escape.

Both the police officer and the security guard were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

In a victim impact statement, Sgt Phil Boyd, the arresting officer who Noonan assaulted, said: “Mentally, I have been struggling with this.

“I have been thinking about it with every moment I have to myself, and I think the sudden flinching in bed when my hand is exposed must be linked to it.

“I have never been assaulted to this severity before and I can feel its impact both physically and psychologically.

"What upsets me the most is when I hold my children's hands with the hand he bit. To this day knowing those scars are close to their hands really gets to me."

Noonan, of Hurst Grove, Bedford, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm (ABH), one count of assault on an emergency worker, and one count of possession of a bladed or sharp article.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and five counts of theft in connection with several incidents that took place between 17 April and 16 May.

Noonan appeared at Luton Crown Court on 9 November, when he was sentenced to two years and three months behind bars.

One year was for ABH relating to the assault on Sgt Boyd.

Highlighting the officer's bravery, Bedfordshire's Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst, said: “While most people instinctively move away from danger, our officers will often display exceptional courage by running towards it.

“However, this should not be misconstrued as an acceptance of physical or verbal assault as part of the job.

“Everyone deserves to carry out their duties in an environment free from threats and violence, and we are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring those who commit assaults face the full consequences of their actions.

“We also recognise the impact that such incidents can have on individuals, both physically and mentally, and are dedicated to offering comprehensive support to those who have been affected.”

