A stolen digger has been recovered 1,700 miles away in Bulgaria through a tracker.

The £17,000 hired Kubota excavator was stolen from The Hide, Milton Keynes, between 14 February and 1 March.

A tracking chip and forensic markings saw it traced to Bulgaria, where Interpol collected it.

The tracking chip was fitted by hire company HSS Hire Ltd.

Its return was arranged with support from the National Rural Crime Team.

Taskforce lead Stuart Hutchings said: "The use of trackers and forensic markings made all the difference in recovering this stolen digger.

“While we were unable to identify who stole the digger, I believe getting it back safely in one piece is a success.

"The cost of plant theft on companies cannot be underestimated, which is why it is one of the taskforce’s top priorities.”

