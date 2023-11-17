A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting fires at a derelict hospital and a listed pumping station.

He was arrested on Thursday after the blaze tore through Trowse Pumping Station, Norwich, on Sunday night.

In October, another derelict building in Norwich - St Andrew's Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew - went up in flames.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of three counts of arson, relating to the hospital, pumping station and another fire at the Deal Ground in Bracondale, in July.

Flames coming from the former hospital at Thorpe St Andrew in October. Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

He has since been released on police bail and ordered to stay at home between the hours of 9am and 6am, and not to enter any location containing derelict buildings.

Several Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Service crews tackled the fire at the former pumping station's listed Victorian building on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police.

