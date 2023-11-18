Two women have been killed and a third is fighting for her life after a car crash in Milton Keynes.

A Peugeot 2008, a Volkswagen Tiguan and an Audi A3 collided on the northbound carriageway of the A5 on Thursday shortly after 10pm.

It happened near the exit slip road for Little Brickhill.

Thames Valley Police said that the families of the women who died are being supported by specialist officers.

The third woman was seriously injured and is still in hospital in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made but officers are asking anyone who was in the area to check dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that could help their investigation.

