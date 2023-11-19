Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard found out about the difference a guide dog can make

A woman who is visually impaired has spoken of the life-changing difference that her guide dog has on her life, as a charity called on volunteers to train a guide dog puppy.

Geraldine McKeag says she relies on her dog, Suebi, for all of her daily activities and thinks getting dogs trained from when they are pups is vital.

“With Suebi, I’ve now got my independence. I can go wherever I want, when I want, so she makes a huge difference," said Ms McKeag from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

“She’s always there beside me. She does all the work. All I have to do is tell her where to go."

Guide Dogs UK is on the lookout for volunteers to train a puppy for a year, before the pups undertake specialist guide dog training to help people with sight loss.

The scheme, which is the first of its kind in East Anglia, will ask volunteers to teach the pup basic commands as well as exposing them to new environments.

Thirty new homes are needed in Suffolk and Norfolk for the scheme with the charity footing the cost of food, equipment or any veterinary care.

Chris Garman is one of the volunteers who has already taken on a puppy as part of the scheme Credit: ITV News Anglia

One volunteer, Chris Garman, has been training puppy Hugo for five months.

"It will be tough to say goodbye, but we've already prepared for that," said Mr Garman.

It's just great to know that he's going to transform someone's life.

"Hopefully, in the meantime, we can prepare him for the next stages of his life."

Volunteers must be 18 or over with suitable housing to take care of a puppy.

To find out more, contact Guide Dogs UK at volunteermidlands@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 781 1444.

