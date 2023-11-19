A man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found in a car park.

Victoria Greenwood was found dead in a car park area between Roe Green and Wallington in North Hertfordshire on Tuesday, 14 November.

She had been missing since 10 November, when she was seen in Luton,

Robert Brown, 38, from Luton, has been charged with Ms Greenwood's murder.

He will appear before magistrates in Luton on Monday, 20 November.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire andHertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We have specially trained officers supportingVictoria’s family at this most difficult time.

"I’d like to thank members of the public who have called us withinformation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know