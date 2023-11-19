The Home Office says there's no risk to the local community following reports of second outbreak of scabies at a former RAF airbase housing asylum seekers.

Forty-six single adult men moved into Wethersfield Airfield near Braintree in July.

They were brought in from a processing facility in Kent over the weekend, and had arrived in the country from small boat crossings.

It's believed Wethersfield has a single case of highly infectious scabies. In July, one of the new arrivals was put in isolation after being diagnosed with the skin condition.

The Home Office says "appropriate protocols are being followed" to manage their health.

In a statement, it said: “The welfare of individuals at the site is of the utmost priority.

“All appropriate protocols are being followed in accordance with UK Health Security Agency guidance to manage the health of asylum seekers at Wethersfield, including medical care and isolation where appropriate. There is assessed to be no risk to the local community.

“Accommodation offered to asylum seekers, on a no choice basis, meets our legal and contractual requirements.”

In September, a hunger strike was staged over "prison-like" conditions at the base, as well as protests outside the site following complaints about a lack of medicine, blankets and clothing.

