The actions of a pet owner who dumped their cat in a stranger's garden have been branded "not acceptable" by the RSPCA, which is appealing for information.

The animal was discovered in a pet carrier at the garden of a home in Swanspool in Peterborough on 9 November.

The carrier was pink and grey in colour and had the word Pi scribbled on it and was found at around 4pm.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Naomi Sadoff collected the cat from the resident and took her to a local vet for a check-up.

The cat is a young adult female and is black and white in colour and "very friendly", said the charity.

Ms Sadoff said she understood the financial pressures people were under, but abandoning a pet was "not acceptable".

She said: “The cat was not microchipped but there was the name Pi scribbled on the carrier - so we have since named her this.

“She was checked over by a vet and despite her ordeal she was healthy - we have now transferred her to the RSPCA West Norfolk - where she will be re-homed."

“The member of the public’s garden where Pi was found was fenced but not locked so it looks like someone let themselves in to then leave poor Pi there.

“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is not acceptable. There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

Anyone with information should call 0300 123 8018.