The family of a man who died in a crash on Friday have paid tribute to him as their "beautiful boy" who would "forever be loved".

Jack Bayford, 20, from Elstow, near Bedford, was driving a silver Mazda MX5, which crashed with a blue Scania HGV and a grey Nissan Qashqai at 6.40am on the A428 near Croxton in Cambridgeshire.

Officers and paramedics went to the scene, but Mr Bayford was pronounced dead.

Mr Bayford's family paid tribute to him, saying they were "heartbroken" at his loss.

"He was kind, loving, gentle, funny, geeky and hardworking and had his whole life in front of him. To be taken too soon and in this way feels so cruel and we are still struggling to believe it is real," they said.

“Jack was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and boyfriend. He will forever be loved and remembered by his family and friends; especially his mum, dad, little sister and his soulmate Mady.

“Rest in peace, our beautiful boy."

The drivers of the other vehicles remained at the scene and an investigation is taking place.

Det Con Fay Millen, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, or any of the vehicles prior to it, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference: CC-17112023-0058.

