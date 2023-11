Police are warning of long delays after a crash on the A14 in Suffolk.

Two cars crashed just past the junction for the A140 at Creeting St Mary near Needham Market at around 6.40am on Monday.

Police said the road was closed both eastbound and westbound and warned of long delays.

One person was injured.

National Highways is reporting delays of 20 minutes and two miles of congestion leading up to the crash site.