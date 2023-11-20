A man has been remanded in custody accused of murdering of a missing woman whose body was discovered in a car park in north Hertfordshire.

Robert Brown, 38, from Hitchin Road in Luton is charged with killing Bedfordshire woman Victoria Greenwood between 10 and 14 November.

He made a brief appearance before Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, wearing a grey tracksuit.

The chair of the magistrates Hugh Maisey sent to the case to Luton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing. He remanded Brown in custody.

Ms Greenwood’s body was found in a small car park area between Roe Green and Wallington on 14 November.

The 41-year-old had been missing since the early hours of Friday, 10 November.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: “We have specially-trained officers supporting Victoria’s family at this most difficult time.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who have called us with information.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know