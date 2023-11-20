Detectives have launched a murder investigation and arrested a woman on suspicion of the murder of a man.

Police discovered the man’s body at a home in Farriers Court in Peterborough at about 11pm on Sunday.

A 52-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.

Det Insp Richard Stott said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to local people but we do believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today who are there for people to speak to if they wish".

Anyone with information should report online or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pendeen.

