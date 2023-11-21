The death of woman who died after a "Brazilian butt lift" operation in Turkey has prompted a special visit to the country by government experts in an effort to make cosmetic surgery safer.

Melissa Kerr, 31, was admitted to the private Medicana Kadikoy Hospital in Istanbul and died on 19 November 2019 on the day of the procedure which involved collecting fat and injecting it into her buttocks.

Ms Kerr, from Denton in Norfolk, was only given "limited information regarding the risks and mortality rate" associated with the operation, an inquest heard.

After the inquest in September, Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake wrote to the Department of Health and Social Care, and said: "I am concerned that patients travelling to Turkey for this procedure are not being made aware of the risks and the high mortality rate associated with this surgery.”

Her concerns were addressed to then-Conservative health secretary Steve Barclay, who represents North East Cambridgeshire, and a response has since been received from Maria Caulfield, minister for mental health and women’s health strategy.

She said: "My officials will… be visiting Turkey shortly to meet with their counterparts.

"The intention is to discuss the regulatory framework, and the protections that are in place for UK nationals, and to identify concrete areas where the UK and Turkish authorities should work together to reduce the risks to patients in the future.

"It is particularly important that those considering having the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure are made fully aware of the risks and have time to reflect fully on their decision ahead of surgery.

“The risk of death for BBL surgery is at least 10 times higher than many other cosmetic procedures, and it has the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures.

“The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has advised its members not to carry out Brazilian butt lift surgery until more is known about safer techniques for the procedure."

She added the government was considering the best way to communicate with people thinking about getting medical treatment abroad to ensure they are more knowledgeable about the risks, including appropriate aftercare.

The inquest recorded Ms Kerr's cause of death as pulmonary thromboembolism and fat embolism, as well as elective cosmetic surgery.

