An international footballer has been questioned by police in South Korea over allegations he filmed women and shared the footage.

Striker Hwang Ui-Jo is on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest at Championship club Norwich City.

The 31-year-old international was questioned by police in Seoul at the weekend.

He strongly denies the allegations.

Hwang Ui-Jo in action for Norwich City against Fulham in September. Credit: PA

Norwich City said the club was aware of the ongoing police investigation.

Hwang has scored 19 goals in 61 appearances for South Korea and was named in the country's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, appearing in all four games.

So far this season, he has scored one goal in 11 games for Norwich City.

