A school that was forced to shut in August due to the RAAC concrete crisis has had to close again after thieves stole tens of thousands of power cables from their temporary classrooms.

The break-in over the weekend has left the school without power meaning all pupils have reverted to being taught online.

The Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow, Essex said they were working with the Department For Education and their insurers to replace the equipment as quickly as possible.

The school's Trust has described it as "a well-planned, sophisticated theft".

The Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow has closed after power cables were stolen over the weekend Credit: ITV News Anglia

Work was being carried out at Sir Frederick Gibberd College after it was discovered that concrete that was used to build the £29 million building was failing and there were concerns over its structural safety.

The Department for Education commissioned technical consultants to conduct inspections in August and closed the school with immediate effect while repairs were carried out.

In a letter to parents, Ms Helena Mills CBE the CEO of BMAT Education, said: "We are now putting in place with the Department For Education additional CCTV, security personnel, as well as fencing around the generator to minimise the chances of this happening again".

Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow was built at a cost of £29m. Credit: Caledonian Modular/YouTube

The school has said a full timetable of online learning will continue throughout the period of the site being closed.

Ms Mills added: "I am very disappointed that our school has been targeted in this way after all the setbacks of the past few months. We are conducting reviews and working with the relevant authorities to get to the bottom of how this was allowed to happen.

"We are confident we will overcome this issue and will be able to resume face-to-face education as soon as possible."

