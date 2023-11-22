A talented teenage artist who worked with Ed Sheeran and raised £100,000 for a hospital through his work has died.

Noah Jones, from Dedham in Essex, known affectionately as Background Bob, died on Monday at the East Anglia Children's Hospices Treehouse base in Ipswich.

He was born with severe brain damage, had hydrocephalus, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and was non-verbal.

Background Bob used art to practise his motor skills and during Covid lockdown he joined forces with his father Nathan - a painter and decorator - to create colourful artistic backdrops.

The father and son effort caught the attention of more than 240 worldwide artists and celebrities who collaborated with the youngster to add their own art to the backgrounds.

One of the pieces of art created by Noah Jones, known as Background Bob, in collaboration with artist Donk. Credit: Donk

In 2021, they auctioned off the art work and book called Background Bob and His Amazing Friends to fundraise for Colchester Hospitals Charity as thanks for its care over the years to Noah.

The lots raised more than £150,000.

His father posted on Facebook on Tuesday: "This is a post that we thought we’d never have to write, but in reality knew we were going to have to.

"We are heartbroken to let you all know that Noah sadly passed away yesterday afternoon.

"He left us peacefully and free from pain, with us by his side holding his hands.

"Our beautiful, fun loving smiley boy knew nothing but love and happiness.

"Please do not be sad, please celebrate his positive nature. Smile more, embrace happiness. Be more Bob.

"It has been extremely special sharing our little legend with you all.

"You’ve all helped produce so many special moments and memories over the last three years.

"Moments we will cherish forever. He had a blast… made his mark… and we are so proud of him.

"Rest easy our sweet boy."

His family also thanked the staff at Colchester Hospital for looking after Noah.

