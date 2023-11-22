A paramedic who rushed to rescue a mother and two children in a car crash arrived to discover the patients were his own family.

James Palmer was at work for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust when his wife Megan, 32, and two young children left to drive to his mother-in-law's home.

T hree minutes into their journey, Mrs Palmer's car was hit on a minor road by another vehicle which was reversing off a driveway.

The impact set off both front airbags and snapped part of the steering, meaning Mrs Palmer lost control of the car.

It narrowly missed the front of a house and Mrs Palmer and her children avoided major injuries.

Mr Palmer, from Southend in Essex, who has been a paramedic for nearly 12 years, was sent out without knowing it was his own family involved in the crash.

His five-year-old son, Sidney, managed to unbuckle his seat belt from his fitted car seat before helping his sister out of the car.

The car owned by James and Megan Palmer which was damaged in a car crash on a minor road. Credit: East of England Ambulance Service Trust

Mr Palmer said: "The children remember the sudden distress as my wife could not see a thing and the whole car was still filled with dust from the airbag.

"My daughter tried to get out but her door would not open as it was wedged against a wall.

"My son managed to unbuckle his and his sister’s seatbelts and then took her hand and guided her out of the car.

"My wife recalls getting out the car in mass panic and finding to her relief both children stood at the side of the road."

He added: "Everyone came away with very little injuries considering the damage to the car. The only injuries they did have were caused by seatbelts doing their job.

"Without them, who knows what would have happened."

Sidney received a bravery award for his actions on the day of the crash and was given a tour of the ambulances at the Southend station.

"He is incredibly proud of the job that his daddy does and often dresses up in his own little uniform," said Mr Palmer.

"He was so brave that day and remembered everything we have ever spoken about around how to remain calm during times such as this."

