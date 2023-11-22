Play Brightcove video

Andy Ward reports on the new venture by Michelle Kime for ITV News Anglia

A qualified personal trainer who used the power of exercise to deal with her own cancer diagnosis is running online sessions to help others recovering from the disease as well.

Michelle Kime, 50, from Norwich, found out that she had breast cancer on New Year's Eve 2021 after finding a lump a month earlier.

After undergoing a lumpectomy to remove the cancer, she's now in remission, and doctors believe that her rapid recovery was largely aided by her high fitness levels.

"I had a month build-up to getting the results, and that month the anxiety was like I've never known in my life before," she told ITV News Anglia.

"I think when you hear the word, it's kind of like it's slow motion. But, it's the words that no one ever wants to hear and the club that no one wants to be a part of."

Chelle runs the online sessions from this studio in her garden. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Having experienced first-hand how much exercise got her through her own treatment, Michelle decided to team up with the charity Mission Remission to put on free online programmes for others trying to rebuild their lives after a cancer diagnosis.

She now runs online classes from a studio at the bottom of her garden, helping people to get moving again after intense chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

"It's just brilliant. I've had the worst experience of my life which has now turned into this huge positive of me working with a charity that's really close to my heart," Michelle said.

"I'm helping people feel better and get moving again, and get some confidence again, after probably the worst journey of their lives."

The online classes have helped Janine Willis with her recovery. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The sessions are streamed on Facebook and patients can follow along at home at their own pace - free from judgement.

"It's nice to know that you're not alone," said client Janine Willis, 45, who had to have a mastectomy after her own diagnosis.

"You feel like you're doing it with other people, even though they're not there. That's quite a nice feeling, but you also know that they're not watching you and laughing at you because you're getting it wrong."

