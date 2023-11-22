A Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate has resigned three weeks after being selected after a school complained about "incendiary comments" he made to students.

Nick Rose was chosen by Norwich Conservative Federation to stand as MP for Norwich North on 29 October and was pictured shaking hands with current MP Chloe Smith.

He was selected after Ms Smith announced last year she was standing down in the next General Election after holding the parliamentary seat since 2009.

Mr Rose attracted criticism from students at a Norfolk sixth form over "incendiary comments" he made during a Question Time-style hustings this week, prompting the school to make an official complaint to Ms Smith.

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Rose said: "I am today resigning as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Norwich North.

"I appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the political process and wish the party success in the upcoming election."

Chloe Smith, who is standing down from the Norwich North seat for the Conservatives, at the next General Election. Credit: PA

The 54-year-old army veteran from Buckinghamshire spoke to year 12 and 13 pupils at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form near Norwich on Monday.

Sources told ITV News Anglia he made various comments about transgender issues and immigration, which were opposed and challenged by students at the event.

Don Evans, chief executive of Broad Horizons Education Trust which runs the high school and sixth form, said: "We are aware of a number of incendiary comments made at the Question Time event by Mr Rose.

"We do not feel those comments were appropriate to be aired in a school environment in the manner he chose to do so, as they conflict with the inclusive environment of the school community and are at odds with the content of the school’s curriculum.

"Whilst we fully support the principle that our students should experience a broad range of views and opinions, we cannot allow our schools to become a platform for views that are fundamentally incompatible with our approach and ethos.

"We have made a complaint to Chloe Smith MP, the incumbent MP, who we understand has referred the matter to the Norwich Conservative Association."

ITV Anglia News has approached Mr Rose, Ms Smith, the Conservative Party and Norwich Conservative Federation for comment.

