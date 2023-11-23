Play Brightcove video

Forensics teams have spent the day searching a house where a man's body was found, as a woman was charged with his murder.

Anne-Marie Burrows, 52, was arrested on Monday following the discovery of Paul Knowles, 56, at a property in Farriers Court in Peterborough on Sunday night.

Burrows, from the Bretton area of the city, was taken to Thorpe Wood police station to be questioned that evening.

She was due to at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Burrows was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday following Mr Knowles' discovery the night before Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cambridgeshire Police said that the murder investigation was being treated as an isolated incident and that locals should not be concerned.

The officer leading the investigation said extra patrols had been put on earlier in the week.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Knowles' body took place on Wednesday.

