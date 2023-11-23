A "vile" former prisoner who threatened to kill his ex-partner and children by burning their house down and petrol bombing her car has been sent back behind bars.

Aaron Llewellyn, 32, started his campaign of harassment in April, making 194 threatening phone calls and voicemails to the victim from a prison phone and mobile phone in HMP Peterborough.

Threats included petrol bombing her car, beating her, her children and parents as well as warning her someone was watching her home.

He had been sent to jail for breaching a non-molestation order involving another person.

After being released from prison in August, Llewellyn continued to harass his latest victim and in a week he sent 500 text messages, made 17 calls and left many voicemails.

Llewellyn, of Cowper Road in Peterborough, was jailed for three years at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting to the charge of harassment.

He also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and making threats to damage and destroy property for which he received no separate penalty.

PC Leon Hannon, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Llewellyn’s behaviour was vile and caused the victim a great deal of fear so I am delighted he is behind bars.

"Tackling violence against women and girls is a force priority and we will always look to put offenders before the courts."

