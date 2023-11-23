A woman who killed a former bus driver in a head-on crash was impaired by prescription drugs, investigators found.

Kelly Cox, 35, from Clacton in Essex, has been jailed for nearly three years after killing 84-year-old Norman Austin, a former bus driver.

Cox was driving a BMW when she crashed into Mr Austin's Citroen in St John's Road, near the junction with Jaywick Lane, in April 2020.

Mr Austin died at the scene.

His family described him as an "adventure loving" grandfather.

Norman Austin, 84, died in a head-on crash Credit: Essex Police

They said: “The circumstances in which [Norm] was taken from us has completely devastated our family and friends."

Mr Austin left behind his wife Elizabeth (Liz) who he had known since his teens, and his children Neil, Dawn, Mark and Kirk and stepchildren Frances and Adrian.

His family said he served in the Royal Air Force Regiment early in his life, something he was very proud of.

Mr Austin previously worked as a bus driver in London, and then became a bus driving instructor. He worked as a taxi driver in his final working years.

Cox, of Holmwood Close in Clacton, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 33 months on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Alex Black said: “I want to express my condolences to Mr Austin’s family.

“The driver who caused his premature death has now been jailed for her actions that day and will be disqualified from driving upon her release from prison.

“I hope that today’s sentence will allow Mr Austin’s family to move on with their lives.”

