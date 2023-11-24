A man whose death is being investigated as murder was a veteran who had served in the Falklands and Gulf War conflicts, his son said.

The body of 56-year-old Paul Knowles - known as Knobby - was found in Farriers Court in Peterborough on Sunday night, and a woman has since been charged with his murder.

His son Nathan Naylor paid tribute to his father, saying: “My dad was my hero.

"He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy, fought in the Falklands conflict and the first Gulf War.

“He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many."

He finished his tribute by wishing his father "fair winds and calm seas”.

Police officers have been at Mr Knowles' house throughout the week and on Thursday forensic officers were seen searching the property to collect evidence.

Anne-Marie Burrowes, 52, of Ellindon, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with murder.

She was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to Cambridge Crown Court on 27 November.

