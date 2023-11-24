Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows Melvin Lebaga-Idubor (identified by the green arrow) fleeing the scene, being picked up in a car and going to hospital after murdering Kwabena Osei-Poku.

CCTV captured the moment a killer sprinted from a murder scene after stabbing to death a university student over drugs.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, 19, murdered 19-year-old Kwabena Osei-Poku near the University of Northampton's campus on 23 April this year.

Mr Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was stabbed twice with a knife by Lebaga-Ibudor on New South Bridge Road around 8.40pm after an argument broke out over cannabis.

Following Lebaga-Idubor's conviction for murder, Northamptonshire Police has released CCTV footage showing events leading up to the attack and afterwards.

It shows Lebaga-Idubor running from the fatal attack and getting picked up by his girlfriend Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, and friend Antonio Huian , 18, both from Northampton, in a car.

The murderer was taken to hospital with injuries he sustained during the altercation, but left without receiving treatment.

In the footage, Lebaga-Idubor is indicated by a green arrow.

After burning his clothes in a bin, Lebaga-Ibudor stopped over in a London flat before boarding the Eurostar to Paris. He had planned to escape to Nigeria but returned to the UK where he was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police on the scene after University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, was murdered in the town in April 2023. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In the lead-up to the attack, Lebaga-Idubor wanted to steal the victim's drugs and warn him off dealing on "his" patch, said Northamptonshire Police.

A row broke out, with one witness hearing the murderer say: "This is my strip. What are you doing strutting drugs around here? Our line is here."

Lebaga-Idubor left the flat on the campus carrying Mr Osei-Poku's drugs with a second man called Ogechi Eke, also 19.

He followed his attacker and Eke in order to get his cannabis back.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the advertising and digital marketing student after he was stabbed but he died at the scene.

The scene after University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, was murdered near the campus in April 2023. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Osei-Poku was described as "dependable, kind and generous" with a bright future ahead of him, by his mother Joyce Osei-Poku.

Eke was found not guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon and cleared of a further count of manslaughter.

Forbes-Coleman was found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Huian pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice at an earlier court hearing.

Lebaga-Idubor and Huian will be sentenced at tat Northampton Crown Court in January.

Det Insp Simon Barnes, of the East Midlands special operations unit, said: "Mr Osei-Poku was a much-loved son, brother and friend, and his death at such a young age has caused unimaginable pain to those dearest to him.

"Like a lot of young people starting out at university, he had certain aspects of his life that were completely unknown to his family.

"With the lure of money, he became involved in the supply of cannabis to his friends and fellow students, a decision that ultimately proved fatal.

“Drug violence is not simply confined to those involved in Class A supply. As soon as you enter this world, you create enemies and become a target to other dealers.

"No-one deserves to be murdered in the street, like Mr Osei-Poku was. He did not deserve that. His family did not deserve that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know