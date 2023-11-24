A fresh appeal has been launched by police to find a missing woman who was last seen more than four months ago.

Police are asking people in Chelmsford in Essex to check doorbell footage and alert them if they have seen anyone new in their area as they try find Katherine Corrigan who was last seen in July.

Ms Corrigan, 27, was wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers and cream shoes when she was last spotted in the Broomfield area.

She is white, about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

Officers said that since Ms Corrigan went missing, they had checked hours of CCTV footage and searched areas she was known to visit.

They originally focused their investigation on the area of the city where Ms Corrigan went missing but are now expanding the search area.

Essex Police said they had been contacted regarding potential sightings.

She had connections to a number of areas across the county, they added.

Supt Sharn Taylor said: "Katherine’s family want nothing more that to see her found. Every day she has been missing has been incredibly hard for them.

"Katherine, if you’re reading this and you can contact us, please reach out. We are all very worried about you and want to make sure you’re safe.”

