People are being warned to stay away from the cliffs in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, and a number of seafront caravans were evacuated overnight after storm conditions led to more coastal erosion.

In Suffolk, a section of the road in front of caravans at the Pakefield Holiday Park in Arbor Lane, collapsed onto the beach below.

Several people had to be evacuated from their caravans as some were left dangerously close to the cliff edge.

East Suffolk Council and Suffolk firefighters are urging people not to walk near the edge of the base of the cliffs, as parts of the beach have now been washed away.

Coastguards say the beach at the bottom of the steps at Arbor Lane, has now been mostly washed away Credit: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

A cordon has been put in place on the coastal steps to stop people from going onto the seafront.

Clive Crossley who lives along the seafront in Pakefield told ITV News Anglia he fears that they have lost five metres in front of his home overnight.

"It is unprecedented" he said.

"It is very worrying. We don't have time. We need to be doing things immediately."

A cordon remains in place stopping people from getting close to the beach Credit: ITV News Anglia

Coastguards in Lowestoft say they will monitor the situation throughout the weekend, with another high tide expected around 8pm this evening.

Meanwhile in Hemsby, Norfolk, part of a crucial access road to the Marrams collapsed into the sea.

Coastguards say there has also been significant damage to the Hemsby Gap area and the surrounding dunes.

Overnight storm conditions has led to more coastal erosion in Hemsby Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

It comes after the local lifeboat was left unable to launch last month after more than two metres or six feet of coastline was lost to the sea during high tide.

The village was battered by high tides and strong winds Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

The crumbling coastline at Hemsby has seen the village fall victim to coastal erosion, with houses dragged back from the dangerous cliff edge over the years.

In March, homes were demolished in the area, with another dragged back as its owner desperately tried to save the property.

