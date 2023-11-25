A paedophile has been jailed for trying to solicit sexual activity from teenagers - just months after his first conviction.

Luke Tucker, 23, stayed over at a 16-year-old's house after telling the boy he was 13, despite being under police supervision.

He also contacted another underage teenage boy, and attempted to solicit sexual activity from him.

Tucker, from Colchester, had been ordered to have limited contact with anyone under 18 and had his internet usage limited after committing a sexual offence in October 2022.

He was charged with multiple offences and was jailed for seven years at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this week after being convicted of convicted of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, breaching a sexual harm prevention order, and failure to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

A search of Tucker's home by police in March found several memory cards, USB sticks and hard drives.

This was against the restrictions that police set out for him in a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The order also stopped Tucker from downloading certain social media apps onto his mobile phone - another condition he ignored.

PC Graeme Brady, from Essex Police, said Tucker posed a "very real danger" to young people.

"The fact he defied the significant constraints on his contact with children, access to the internet, and access to storage devices highlights the lengths he was prepared to go to," he said.

"I hope the fact there is a professional, specially trained, and dedicated set of officers and staff managing the risk that registered sex offenders pose will be reassuring."

