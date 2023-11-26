A drug dealer who attempted to run from police before his arrest has had his prison time nearly doubled after police appealed the judge's decision.

Officers identified Andrew Augustine, 35 from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire as the man behind the ‘Captain’ drugs line which was responsible for sending out various text messages offering cocaine and heroin for sale in the town.

He was originally sentenced to three years in jail but that was appealed by the Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of Bedfordshire Police and now it has been increased to five years and eight months.

Officers executed a warrant for his in June 2023.

Bodycam footage shows that Augustine attempted to flee from officers before being found in a neighbour’s back garden.

Augustine of Devon Drive, Biggleswade, was originally jailed for three years for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

This month, the Court of Appeal ruled to increase Augustine’s sentence to nearly six years after considering his criminality.

Det Con Adam Geary, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gang team, said: “I’m very pleased with the outcome the Court of Appeal delivered.

“Drug dealers such as Augustine pose a great risk to our communities and should not be overlooked.

“Drugs cause misery and a path of destruction for everyone involved, from the exploitation of children and young people to sell drugs through county lines to vulnerable adults who are cuckooed.

“Violence and exploitation are huge themes that underline drug crime and those entrapped within this cycle are the real victims.”

