Police have issued a warning about the use of e-scooters after a man was seen trying to join a busy A-road while travelling on the device.

Essex Police said it received a number of calls about a man trying to join the A12 at Witham on an e-scooter.

In a tweet on X, the force said "luckily he was picked up by officers" adding that "the A12 certainly is not the place for them to be used."

The busy A12 is a major route through Essex and Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

Privately owned e-scooters they can only be ridden on private property.

It is illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

Only e-scooters operated in trial areas by official companies can be used on public highways.

