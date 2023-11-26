Play Brightcove video

A 15-year-old, known as the "most flexible girl in the world", has broken her third Guinness World Record and even features on the front cover of next year's edition.

Liberty Barros from Peterborough, completed her third world record live on ITV's This Morning programme in April, where she completed the most repetitions of the most flexible backbend movement in the world.

Since then, the schoolgirl has performed the fastest 20m backbend knee-lock walk, in just 22.53 seconds.

The move sees Liberty completely bend backwards, grabbing the front of her legs and walking forward.

"It is just like moving how my body wants to move" she told ITV News Anglia.

"Sometimes I end up creating new moves and different things. I actually have two moves which I have myself which are really cool, the Barros Bounce and the world's most flexible backbone movement which is now named after me, it's called the Liberty Lowdown."

Her talents have already taken her to events and TV appearances around the world, like here on Hollywood Boulevard Credit: Liberty Barros

Liberty's talents have already taken her around the world and earned her more than 1.8 million followers on Youtube.

But the schoolgirl is self-taught and only discovered her incredible talent in 2017 when imitating the dance moves to Rihanna’s song Umbrella.

In fact, long-term breathing problems stopped her developing her talents until she was ten.

"That would stop me doing things I love doing, that I really wanted to do like gymnastics and acting and performing." she said.

"It was only when I was ten I was watching a Rhianna music video and I copied a move she did in it and I did it and went all the way backwards. And when I came up my breathing difficulty was gone.

"It was crazy, it was insane, it was a complete miracle.

"So right now I'm just happy and happy to be healthy. I'm just super grateful that all this is happening. It's incredible."

Liberty still regularly trains at Spiral Gymnastics Club in Bretton, in Peterborough Credit: Liberty Barros

Despite jet-setting across the world, Liberty still regularly trains at Spiral Gymnastics Club in Bretton, in Peterborough."Some of the levels of training she has to do are unbelievable" said her father Raam Barros.

"She will go and she will do handstands with Team GB gymnasts.

"As a parent you know I am very proud of her character and her focus but extremely squeamish about the flexibility and those kinds of things there."

"I can't look at a lot of the things. I'm always saying things 'You've done it, you don't need another world record, surely, you've achieved it.'"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...