Police investigating the death of a man who was injured when three men knocked on his door claiming to be Border Agency officials, are re-appealing for information a year on.

Martin Truett, 63, was assaulted in his home in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on the evening of Friday 25 November. He died in hospital 17 days later.

A murder investigation was launched and a 50-year-old man from Northampton was arrested in April and released on police bail pending further enquiries.But no one has yet been charged in connection with Martin’s death.

Det Chief Insp Adam Pendlebury, said: “It’s been one year since Martin was attacked and I know that there is someone out there with the information that can help us bring the people responsible for his death to justice.“That’s why I want to once again appeal to the public for help and ask that anyone with any information comes forward and speaks to us.“Perhaps you saw something suspicious that night or in the nights leading up to the attack?

Perhaps you had similar knocks on your door? Whatever your information is, and no matter how small, please give us a call.“Whilst many of us are looking forward to the holiday period and Christmas time, Martin’s family are still trying to come to terms with their loss. If you can, please help us to provide them with some closure.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 22000696748.

