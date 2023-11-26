Detectives investigating a sexual assault of a schoolgirl onboard a train have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Northamptonshire Police say a group of school children boarded a train at Wellingborough to make the short journey to Kettering on Tuesday 12 September.

After the children sat down, a man started to talk to one of the boys in the group.

As the train approached Kettering, the group of children stood up and walked towards the doors. At this point it is reported that the man made a comment about one of the girl’s physical appearance and then he sexually assaulted her.

The children left the train at platform two at Kettering station at around 4.45pm.

It is believed the man may have got on a train headed for Leicester.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police quoting reference number 2300107641.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

